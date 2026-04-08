A coalition of civil society organisations has warned that Nigeria is facing a deepening national crisis, calling for urgent and decisive action to address worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and governance failures. In a joint statement released on Tuesday April 7, the groups said the country was “on the brink of…...

A coalition of civil society organisations has warned that Nigeria is facing a deepening national crisis, calling for urgent and decisive action to address worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and governance failures.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday April 7, the groups said the country was “on the brink of collapse”, citing rising poverty, widespread violence, and what they described as a growing disconnect between government revenues and citizens’ welfare.

The organisations, including ActionAid Nigeria, Amnesty International Nigeria, BudgIT Foundation, and Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, said Nigerians were bearing the brunt of economic reforms without corresponding improvements in living conditions.

They noted that while government revenues have surged following the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, ordinary citizens continue to grapple with inflation, unemployment, and declining public services.

“Across the country, citizens count losses while politicians trade rhetoric,” the statement read, highlighting the plight of displaced farmers in Zamfara, struggling workers in Abuja, and families in Lagos forced to skip meals to meet basic expenses.

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The coalition identified insecurity as a major concern, pointing to persistent killings, abductions, and displacement across the North and Middle Belt.

It warned that weak security coordination and a lack of political will have allowed violence to spread.

Banditry in rural areas, the groups said, has disrupted farming activities, worsened food shortages, and driven inflation upward, leaving millions at risk of hunger.

They also described kidnapping as a “nationwide industry”, affecting both urban and rural populations, with ransom payments increasingly seen as the only means of securing release.

The statement further criticised what it termed a shrinking civic space, alleging harassment of journalists, intimidation of activists, and suppression of peaceful protests.

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On governance, the groups accused public officials of failing to translate record budgets into tangible development, noting that roads, hospitals, and schools remain in poor condition despite increased spending.

They also raised concerns about the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that political manoeuvring, illicit campaign financing, and weakening institutions could undermine stability.

The judiciary, they added, is facing a credibility crisis due to delays and alleged political interference.

The coalition outlined a series of demands, including improved security coordination, economic policies that directly benefit citizens, and stronger anti-corruption measures.

They urged the government to ensure transparency in public spending, protect civil liberties, and implement electoral reforms ahead of the next general elections.

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The groups also called for urgent steps to restore public confidence in the judiciary by guaranteeing its independence and ensuring timely delivery of justice.

“The time for excuses is over; Nigeria must choose humanity over politics,” the statement concluded.