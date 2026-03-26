The Wife of the Cross River State Governor, Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, has strongly condemned the alleged brutal treatment of street children in the state, following disturbing reports that some were tied down and beaten with a machete. In a press release issued by her office, the First Lady described the…...

The Wife of the Cross River State Governor, Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, has strongly condemned the alleged brutal treatment of street children in the state, following disturbing reports that some were tied down and beaten with a machete.

In a press release issued by her office, the First Lady described the incident as “wholly unacceptable,” stressing that such actions violate the fundamental rights and dignity of vulnerable children in society. She emphasised that every child, regardless of their circumstances, deserves protection, compassion, and the opportunity to live with dignity.

Reacting to the incident, Mrs. Otu called for an immediate investigation into the allegations, urging relevant authorities to ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

She warned that institutions meant to protect citizens must never become instruments of harm.

The First Lady also reaffirmed her commitment to child protection across Cross River State, noting that her office is already working with key stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions to address the growing number of children on the streets.

According to her, efforts are focused on rehabilitation, reintegration, access to education, and strengthened social support systems.

She concluded by stressing that the life of every child in Cross River State matters and must be safeguarded at all times.