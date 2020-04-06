The Lagos State Governor has again tweeted that two fresh patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital.

“I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital. Two (2) more female patients have recovered fully, tested negative twice consecutively and have been discharged from the facility today.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from #COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.

“We are full of appreciation to the frontline health workers working hard during this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 brings us joy and hope. I, therefore, enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war, we are winning and we will eventually win”.