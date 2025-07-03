Former boxer, Bash Ali’s case against former Sports Minister and the National Sports Commission was today struck out by the Abuja High Court and the life of the case terminated.

Sitting this morning in Abuja,

Honourable Justice U.P. Kekemeke, Court 4, High Court of the FCT, Maitama delivered the judgement to the objection to the suit. Lead Counsel Bode Olanipekun and Festus Keyamo (chambers) were court to argue the matter.

The court found Bash Ali’s case frivolous and a waste of the time of the court. The issue was status barred and the justice tendered that the Ministry or Sunday Dare did not sign any contract to execute any Guiness book fight.

Bash Ali for 5 years has leveled unproven allegations against former Minister Sunday Dare and the Federal government. For Five years he was unrelenting in defaming and attacking Sunday Dare. Five former Ministers of Sports suffered the same fate in the hands of Bash Ali.

The Facts of the allegations are now clear. Bash Ali’s Lies exposed :

Fact 1: On the $12 million dollars allegation: We now know that Former Minister of Sports Sunday Dare is totally unconnected with the $12million allegedly paid to a former Chief of staff and the Federal Government as claimed by Bash Ali. Mr. Dare was not the Minister at this period and could never have been part of any meeting this was discussed. He treated no file in this regard during his tenure.

Fact 2: The N13 million Extortion allegation by Bash Ali against Mr. Dare and the Head legal is unfounded and totally false.

Bash Ali previously secured a court judgment against former Sports Minister Solomon Dalung for battery, with the court awarding him N28 million in damages. Suit No. CA/A/893/2017.

Mr. Sunday Dare upon assuming office as Sports Minister reviewed the case file.

The Appeal No. FCT /HC/1035: 2017 In the High Court of appeal Terms of Settlement was reached by all parties to pay 15Million only to Bash Ali the respondent. The settlement was signed by all parties : Bash Ali, OON. His lawyer B.O. Nafagha ESQ. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and Mr. Danjuma Director legal. Executed on 20th. May 2020.

Recall , Bash Ali’s lawyers, B.O. Nafagha & Co., approached the Ministry to negotiate out of court settlement. While the lawyers initially proposed N20 million, the Ministry negotiated and agreed to a settlement of N15 million, which was duly paid through Ali’s legal representatives. A receipt of the N15 million payment exists as evidence.

In this case, the difference between the N28 million awarded and the N15 million negotiated payment— is N13 million — that is what Bash Ali now falsely presents as an extortion claim, accusing and defaming both the former Minister and the head of the Legal Department without any credible evidence.

Fact 3: the the allegations that Mr. Dare stopped the purported Guiness Book of Records fight us untrue. The Ministry reviewed and informed by the decision of previous Ministers, the Ministry took a decision not to organize or sponsor the fight. Importantly, the Ministry informed by the briefing on the matter by the then President, Muhammadu Buhari decided to write Bash Ali a letter titled : Re: Bash Ali’s Guiness World Boxing Project. The letter warned Ali about making false claims about a non-existent approval for his fight among other media manipulations.

The letter from the Ministry of youth and Sports to Bash Ali in this regard is dated 7th January 7th .2020. Dusky signed by Mr. Mohammed. Director Legal Services. With a copy sent to his lawyers.

Fact 4 : For over 19 years, Bash Ali has pushed to stage the fight. However, across the administrations of five Presidents and five Sports Ministers, his proposal has consistently failed to receive full official approval or endorsement — a clear indication of lingering doubts about its legitimacy. Furthermore the Federal Government did not sign any contract with Bash ali to host the fight.

He has however perfected the weapon of blackmail and defamation against all Ministers. In this instance against Mr. Dare. The facts are clearly stated.