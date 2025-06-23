Federal agents have revealed that 50 explicit video files linked to music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs were created over a short five-day period in December 2021—raising fresh concerns in his ongoing legal battle.

Testifying before a jury in Manhattan, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent Joseph Cerciello said the videos were discovered during a federal raid and were dated between 17 and 21 December 2021.

This timeframe, he noted, aligns with when Combs was in contact with “Jane,” an alleged victim who testified earlier in the trial under a pseudonym.

The jury was shown two of the explicit videos during Friday’s hearing. As the graphic footage played, Combs, seated in court, looked around the room rather than at the screen in front of him where the material was displayed.

The prosecution also introduced text messages sent by Combs during that same period. One message, sent by his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, appeared to arrange a stay at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Las Vegas.

The message referenced preparations for what Combs allegedly called a “freak-off” or “hotel night”—a term the prosecution claims refers to group sex encounters, sometimes involving male escorts.

Jurors were shown what were described as “freak-off” videos involving Combs and Jane, whose identity has been protected throughout the trial.

They were given headsets and private screens to view the footage, shielding it from the wider courtroom audience.

Jane previously testified that she was coerced and abused by Combs during their relationship, including being filmed without her consent.

The videos presented in court are expected to form a crucial part of the government’s case as it seeks to establish a pattern of sexual misconduct, coercion, and exploitation.

Combs has denied all allegations and has not been criminally charged in relation to the current proceedings, which are part of a broader federal investigation into alleged sex trafficking and abuse.

The trial continues next week with further witness testimonies and digital evidence expected to be presented.