‎Justice Musa Kakaki of a Federal High Court, Lagos, has convicted and sentenced an India-bound make-up artist, Adekoya Adebukonla Mary, to three years imprisonment for trafficking in 2.20 kilograms of cocaine, a prohibited substance.



‎Justice Kakaki handed down the sentence on the 43-year-old convict after she pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful exportation of the prohibited substance.

‎The convict, according to the prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim, told the court that she conspired with one Akeern Ayinde Aderiola, also known as Adekanbi Akeem Ayinde, said to be at large, to commit the illicit acts.

‎The prosecutor told the court that the convict was arrested with the drug on June 16, 2025, at the E-boarding gate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos, during the outward clearance of passengers aboard Qatar Airways flight to India via Doha, Qatar.

‎He told the court that the convict’s acts contravene sections 14(b) and 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

‎The convict admitted committing the offences and pleaded guilty to the charges.

‎Following her guilty plea, the prosecutor reviewed the facts of the charge through an arresting officer, who narrated to the court how the convict was arrested.

‎Upon a review of the facts of the case, the prosecutor urged the court to convict and sentence her accordingly.

‎But the woman, through her lawyer, pleaded for leniency.

‎The lawyer told the court that his client was lured into the drug trafficking due to her health issues, as she was looking for money for fibroid operation in India.

‎He therefore urged the court to consider the early guilty plea of his client as a sign of remorse and award a fine option in lieu of custodial sentence.

‎Justice Kakaki, after considering the lawyer’s plea for leniency and confirmed from the prosecutor that the convict was a first time offender who did not have any previous records of conviction, sentenced her to three years imprisonment.

‎The judge while acceding to the prosecutor’s post-conviction requests, also ordered that the convict’s international passport/travel documents be forfeited to the federal government and remitted to the Nigerian Immigration Services for necessary action.

‎The judge also ordered the forfeiture of her phones and all items inside an Hotel and suites named Rockford Hotel & Suits, located at 1, Feyisara Street, Off Itokin road, Ajegunle, Sango-Ota, Ogun State, to the federal government of Nigeria, for being proceeds of drug trafficking.

‎Charges Against the convict read: “That you Adekoya Adebukonla Mary, female, adult on or about the 16th June 2025 at Ikorodu Area of Lagos State conspired with one Akeern Ayinde Aderiola a.k.a. Adekanbi Akeem Ayinde (now at large) to export 2.20 kilograms of Cocaine, a Narcotic Drug and you thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

‎“That you Adekoya Adebukonla Mary, female, adult on or about the 16th June, 2025 during the outward clearance of passengers aboard Qatar Airways flight to India via Doha, Qatar at the E-Boarding Gate of the Murtala Muhammed international Airport, Ikeja-Lagos without lawful authority exported 2.20 kilograms of Cocaine, a Narcotic Drug and you thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”