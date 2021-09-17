Court resumes Sunday Igboho’s N500bn case against FG

The case of 500billion naira filed against the Department of State Service and the Federal Government by Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho has resumed.

The sitting started around 9am after it’s adjournment by Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High court.

Sunday Adeyemo is seeking a five hundred billion naira compensation for the infringement on his fundamental human rights by the Department of State Security.

On the contrary, counsels to the Federal Government want the court to nullify an interim order given by the court restraining the Federal government from arresting or freezing the account of the Sunday Igboho.