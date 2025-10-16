Three individuals were convicted at the Federal High Court in Kwara State for the possession of fake naira notes, following a successful prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. According to a Thursday statement made available on the official X handle of the agency, the suspect O...

Three individuals were convicted at the Federal High Court in Kwara State for the possession of fake naira notes, following a successful prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to a Thursday statement made available on the official X handle of the agency, the suspect Olaitan Dina, a 46-year-old aluminium fabricator from Maraba in Ilorin, Opeyemi Jeremiah, a bakery worker from Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State, and Adebayo Mayowa Abiola from Osi, Ekiti State, were sentenced by Justice Abimbola Awogboro to various jail terms, having found them guilty of having fake Naira notes.

The anti-graft agency revealed that the suspects were earlier arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and subsequently handed over.

“Investigations revealed that the Naira notes found in their possession were fake, with several bearing identical serial numbers,” the statement concluded.

