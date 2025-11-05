‎Justice Musa Kakaki of a Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the interim forfeiture of Proxy Lagos Night Club, belonging to a Lagos socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly called Pretty Mike, over alleged drug related offences....

‎The club house is situated at No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

‎Justice Kakaki granted the interim order on Tuesday, after listening to Buhari Abdullahi, lawyer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who moved a motion Exparte marked FHC/L/MISC/1161/2025, for the order.

‎Listed as respondents in the suit are: Mike Nwalie a.k.a Pretty Mike and Joachim Hillary.

‎In the application, Mr Abdullahi said the order sought for was pursuant to Sections 3 (c)& (f) 31(a), 32(a)(d) 33, 34 and 36 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, of the laws of the Federation 2004, sections 44(2)(k) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999, and Order 26 Rules 8 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009 and under the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

‎The lawyer specifically asked the court for the following reliefs; “an order of interim forfeiture in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria and in Custody of The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of a property situated at No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos (Proxy Lagos Night Club) used as an instrumentality of drug dealing and drug abuse of 169 cylinders (384. 662 kilograms) of Nitrous Oxide (Laughing Gas) a dangerous substance of abuse and 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa, narcotic drug pending the conclusion of investigation.

‎“An order suspending all activities of Proxy Lagos Night Club situates at No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Logos, pending the conclusion of drug investigation. And for such further or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the Circumstances.”

‎To further pray the court to grant the orders, the lawyer said that grounds for the reliefs sought include: “that the said property is a club (Proxy Club) which also doubles as a facility used for storage, concealment, drug dealing and abuse of 169 cylinders (384. 662 kilograms) of Nitrous Oxide (Laughing Gas) and 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa, narcotic drugs.

‎“That the said drugs were stored by the respondents in preparation to further carry out an illegal large drug party on the Said venue.

‎“That being instrumentalities of drug crime,nthe property is subject to forfeiture under the extant laws.

‎“It is a statutory and procedural requirement to first obtain Interim Forfeiture Order.

‎“There is need to vest proper custody of the property in the Agency pending the conclusion of investigation into drug activities carried out at the club.”

‎He also told the court that the motion was supported by a 22 paragraph-affidavit deposed to by one Nasiru Garba Bungudu, a Deputy Commander of Narcotics.

‎Ruling on the motion Exparte, Justice Kakaki, after perusing the motion Exparte with the supported affidavit, written address and the legal authorities cited, held that the application has merit, and granted all the prayers.

‎The Court adjourned the matter to January 28, 2026, for a report of investigation.

‎Parts of the aveerments in the affidavit read: “That sometime in October, 2025 we received information about the club preparation to carry out large gathering of drug party activities at Proxy Lagos Night Club located at No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State, wherein the defendants and their associates now at large stored a large consignment of Nitrous Oxide (Laughing Gas) and Cannabis Sativa for the purpose, of organizing a drug party for large number of participants.

‎“That the aforementioned information was verified through intensive surveillance and in the process confirmed that the club with other drug users were organizing drug party at the said location on 26th October, 2025 at about 12am.

‎“That consequently on the 26th day of October, 2025, a team of NDLEA operatives from Lagos Strategic Command, carried out a raid¹ at the said club at the aforesaid address.

‎“That when the agents of the Applicant confirmed the commencement of the drug party, we raided the scene wherein in the course of search 169 cylinders (384. 662 kilograms) of Nitrous Oxide (Loughing Gas) dangerous substance and 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa were recovered from the said property, subject of this application.

‎“That subsequent to the recovery of these drug and having perceived smelling of illicit substances, the Applicant’s agents arrested over two hundred persons including the 1st and 2nd respondents.

‎“That the 1st Respondent was identified as the owner of the Night Club while the 2nd Respondent was a staff of the club and dealer of the illicit and dangerous substances.

‎“That the persons found at the crime scene as well as 1st and 2nd defendant along with the drug exhibits were immediately taken to the Applicant’s office for investigation.

‎“That at the office of the Complainant, the 1 leave was tested positive to Cannabis Sativa and weighed 200 grams while theq other substance was confirmed to be Nitrous Oxide (Laughing Gas) dangerous substance abuse and weighed 384.662 kilograms.

‎“That the 2nd Respondent has been into the selling and distribution of illegal drugs at in the club for long. And that the 1st Respondent is the owner of the said property and it is to his knowledge and consent the 2nd Respondent deals in dangerous substances within the said club.

‎“That I was further informed by B. S. Abdullahi, Esq. Applicant’s Solicitor in our office on the 26th day of October, 2025 at 15:00 hours and I verily believe her as follows:

‎“That the landed property, was being used as an instrumentality for committing drug offence is liable to forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

‎“That the actions of the respondents are offences under the NDLEA Act.

‎“That this Motion for interim attachment is necessary in order to secure the asset in the “interim” pending the conclusion of investigation. And that the Motion is a necessary first step to curb the dangerous activities of the respondents.

‎“That no one will be prejudiced by the grant of this application. And that it is in the interest of justice to grant this application.”