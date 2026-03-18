‎The counsel representing the Aloba family in the DNA proceedings at the Magistrate Court of Ikorodu, Lagos State, involving late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, says that two of the three laboratories approved by the court to conduct the tests on Mohbad and his alleged son, Liam, have…...

‎The counsel representing the Aloba family in the DNA proceedings at the Magistrate Court of Ikorodu, Lagos State, involving late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, says that two of the three laboratories approved by the court to conduct the tests on Mohbad and his alleged son, Liam, have now indicated that they do not conduct post-mortem DNA testing involving embalmed bodies.



‎Oladayo Ogungbe revealed in a statement that since the body of Mohbad, who died in September 2023, had been embalmed, “the DNA examination contemplated necessarily involves post-mortem DNA extraction from (his) tissue samples”.‎

‎On 24 February 2026, Magistrate B.A. Sonuga directed that the paternity test be ‎conducted in three laboratories agreed upon by the parties and the Court in ‎order to guarantee transparency and credibility.

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‎From the record of proceedings sighted by TVC News, the taking and forwarding of samples were also directed to be supervised by the Social Welfare Officer in the presence of the parties and their counsel.

‎The court document also reveals that the laboratories emerged through a ‎tripartite process involving both parties and the Court.

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The certified laboratories includes DNA Diagnostics Center, Fairfield Ohio (United States) submitted by ‎the applicant, Alpha Bio Labs, Warrington United Kingdom submitted by ‎the Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited, London, United Kingdom, which was independently selected by the Court through the ‎Welfare Officer.

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‎Mr Ogungbe added in his press release that prior to the commencement of sample collection, representatives of the Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father made preliminary inquiries to ascertain whether the listed ‎laboratories possessed the technical capacity to conduct post-mortem DNA ‎analysis involving tissue extraction from embalmed remains.

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‎He states that the responses received from Alpha Bio Labs and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited (the DNA Centres submitted by the Respondent and the ‎Welfare Officer) indicated that the laboratories do not conduct such

‎DNA testing.

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‎The family’s counsel added that an Affidavit of Facts, with the said correspondence from the laboratories have now been filed in he Court detailing the new developments in the interest of ‎transparency.

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‎He added that, “It is therefore incorrect and misleading to suggest that Mr. Joseph Aloba deliberately selected laboratories lacking the competence to conduct tissue-‎based DNA testing.”

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‎This twist will likely form the main business of the next hearing on the mater, fixed for April 2, as the controversy surrounding the death of the music star and attendant issues linger in the courts.