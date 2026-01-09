Justice E.D. Sublim of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday, has issued an Interim Order of Injunction restraining all members and agents of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) from calling, directing, organizing, participating in, and embarking upon any form of industrial...

The order includes but is not limited to strikes, work stoppages, go-slows, picketing, or any other form of industrial protest or disruption, as well as taking steps preparatory to any form of industrial action from the 12th day of January, 2026, by the order of the Court.

The order shall remain in force pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice fixed for the 21st day of January, 2026.

The suit was filed by the Attorney General of the Federation and the Federal Government of Nigeria against NARD, NARD President Mohammed Suleiman, and Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

NARD had threatened to commence a strike action on Monday, January 12, 2026.