The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has expressed sorrow over a tragic construction truck crash along Sani Abacha Expressway by the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, a crash that claimed the life of an operative of the command and left one other police operative injured.

According to a Thursday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the incident occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday after a mixer truck belonging to a construction company lost control and rammed into the two officers while they were carrying out their official duty.

The statement reads, “The FCT Police Command regrets to announce that on Wednesday, 3rd December, 2025, at approximately 2:20 PM, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred along Sani Abacha Expressway by the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a mixer truck, driven by one Salman Usman of a construction company based in Wuse Zone 5, lost control and crashed at the location. In the incident, two police officers on official duty were affected, resulting in the unfortunate loss of one of the officers, while the other sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.”

The statement added, “This sad occurrence reflects the hazards and risks our officers face daily in the course of protecting lives and ensuring smooth traffic management within the FCT.

“The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, while other vehicles involved in the accident have been recovered for further investigation and safety inspection.”

The command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased officer and prays for the quick recovery of the injured personnel.

Dantawaye assures the public that the investigation will be thorough and justice will be served.