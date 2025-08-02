Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations with the Republic of Congo, recognising President Denis Sassou-Nguesso’s leadership in promoting regional peace and stability, particularly in Africa’s Great Lakes region. He al...

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations with the Republic of Congo, recognising President Denis Sassou-Nguesso’s leadership in promoting regional peace and stability, particularly in Africa’s Great Lakes region.

He also stated that Nigeria will consider Congo’s request for assistance in its bid to lead the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

He made these remarks during a visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja by the Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, Anatole Collinet Makosso.

VP Shettima praised the Congolese President’s leadership and reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Senator Shettima, who received the Congolese delegation on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the issues raised by the visiting Prime Minister, particularly the request for Nigeria’s endorsement of Firmin Edouard Matoko for the post of UNESCO Director-General, would be conveyed to the President.

Earlier, the Congolese Prime Minister, who delivered a special message from President Sassou-Nguesso to President Tinubu, called for deepened relations between both countries and sought Nigeria’s support for Matoko, a long-serving UNESCO official with over three decades of experience.

He explained that Matoko joined UNESCO in 1990 and served in several strategic roles, including Director of multiple regional offices, Director of the Africa Department, and ultimately as Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations.

Makosso noted that Congo’s interest in Matoko’s candidacy was not merely national but based on competence.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Nigerian government and people for their humanitarian support to Congolese children who benefited from the Rochas Foundation, noting that some of the children, many of whom were orphans, have graduated, while others remain in school.