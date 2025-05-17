Tension is rising in the Republic of Congo after opposition leader and presidential candidate Lassy Mbouity was abducted in Brazzaville last Sunday.

Witnesses say armed, masked men stormed his home — just days after he survived an assassination attempt.

Mr. Mbouity, leader of Les Socialistes Congolais, had announced his bid for the 2026 presidential race, challenging the country’s long-standing leadership.

On Thursday, multiple opposition groups issued a rare joint statement, condemning what they called a “cowardly act of political terror.”

The Congolese Human Rights Organization has also called for urgent international intervention, appealing to foreign diplomats and global bodies.

So far, the government has not responded to mounting accusations. But with elections just ten months away, the disappearance of a leading opposition figure has cast a shadow over Congo’s already fragile democracy.

