Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin has expressed doubts about the possibility of a collaboration between Afrobeats’ “Big 3” – Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy – citing industry dynamics and competition as major barriers.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Afropolitan podcast, Franklin noted that while the three artists may not personally hold grudges against one another, the environment surrounding them often intensifies rivalry.

“The fame and competitive nature of the music industry make it very difficult for such a collaboration to happen,” Franklin said, highlighting how external pressures and industry expectations can influence artists’ interactions.

“Artistes always believe that they should be hot forever, it’s not possible. For you to break that big 3 conversation, you cannot do it just with music,” he said.

“First, you need to be someone grossing at least $15 to 20 million every year. Breaking the top 3 conversation is not just about music, it’s a lot of things. The lifestyle, the cars, how you speak, your knowledge about things and your relationships.

“I’ve always said this. It would be difficult for Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to come together. I will speak for Davido, I have never heard him for once say something ill about Wizkid or Burna Boy.

“And I’m sure it’s the same for them. But you see that environment where they play will make it difficult for them to work together.

“It’s like the banks in Nigeria. In every industry, there is that big 3.”