The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, has pledged to address the accommodation challenges facing Nigerian Army personnel as part of his “Soldier First” welfare agenda.

He gave the assurance in Abuja while flagging off the construction of Phase Two of the Bola Tinubu Barracks in Asokoro, saying the project represents a major step towards providing sustainable housing for troops and their families.

General Shaibu said the initiative reflects a shift from short-term fixes to long-term solutions and underscores the Army’s commitment to improving living conditions across its formations nationwide.

According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the Army Chief explained that Phase Two of the project is a completely new barracks, separate from Phase One which was commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in January 2025.

He added that the project comes at a time when the Nigerian Army is intensifying efforts to close the gap in personnel accommodation, with an emphasis on completing ongoing projects while initiating new ones.

“Upon completion, the barracks will provide secure and dignified accommodation for personnel and their families, enhance unit cohesion, and strengthen the Army’s operational effectiveness,” he said.

Shaibu reiterated that troop welfare and robust administration form the foundation of a professional and combat-ready force.

He also thanked President Tinubu for what he described as his sustained support and funding for the project, while reaffirming the Army’s loyalty to the Constitution.