The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops under the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army to step up their offensive against criminal gangs operating within their area of responsibility.

Shaibu gave the directive on Monday during his first operational visit to the division at Odugbo Barracks in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he assessed ongoing security efforts in the region.

Addressing officers and men, the Army chief praised their resilience, professionalism, and operational effectiveness in tackling banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes threatening peace in the area.

“I have been thoroughly briefed on your operations and the remarkable successes you have recorded.

“I commend your efforts and urge you to sustain the momentum. Go after kidnappers and other miscreants wherever they are, whether in bushes, forests, or their hideouts, and ensure these criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.

Beyond operations, Shaibu reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of troops, announcing that approvals had been secured for the renovation of existing accommodation blocks and the construction of new residential facilities within the barracks.

He stressed that high morale remains vital to mission success and urged personnel to take proper care of the facilities to maintain a conducive living and working environment.

The visit highlights the Army leadership’s dual focus on boosting operational effectiveness while improving the welfare of soldiers deployed in demanding security conditions.