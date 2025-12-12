The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Waidi Shaibu, has called on traditional institutions to deepen their support for the Nigerian Army’s ongoing operations across the country. General Shaibu made the appeal during a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I, at his palace on Thursday....

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Waidi Shaibu, has called on traditional institutions to deepen their support for the Nigerian Army’s ongoing operations across the country.

General Shaibu made the appeal during a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I, at his palace on Thursday.

In a statement released Friday by the Army spokesperson, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the COAS expressed his “profound appreciation to the monarch and the traditional council for their consistent support to the Nigerian Army.”

The Army Chief explained that his visit was not only to convey gratitude but also to seek the blessings of the royal father, emphasizing that “Nigeria’s customs and traditions remain sacrosanct and must always be honoured.”

He praised Oba Akiolu for the fatherly guidance he has provided to Army formations and institutions across Lagos State, describing the monarch’s counsel and goodwill as “invaluable to the Army’s operational and civil–military cooperation efforts.”

In response, Oba Akiolu commended the Nigerian Army for its dedication to protecting the nation and maintaining peace, calling it a “critical pillar upon which the Nigerian State stands.” He acknowledged that the sacrifices and professionalism of Army personnel have played a key role in ensuring national stability.

The monarch also lauded General Shaibu’s leadership and commitment to securing the country, offering special prayers for continued peace in Nigeria and a successful tenure for the COAS.

The statement noted that the visit reflects the Nigerian Army’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with traditional institutions, which remain vital stakeholders in the country’s peace and security framework.