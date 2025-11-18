Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Waidi Shaibu has directed troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA to “leave no stone unturned” in the ongoing search-and-rescue mission for students abducted from the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga in Kebbi State. The attack, which occurre...

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Waidi Shaibu has directed troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA to “leave no stone unturned” in the ongoing search-and-rescue mission for students abducted from the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga in Kebbi State.

The attack, which occurred on Monday, saw gunmen kill vice principal Hassan Yakubu Makuku and abduct 25 students.

During his visit to Kebbi, Shaibu instructed soldiers to intensify day and night operations until all the abducted schoolgirls are safely recovered.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, the army chief arrived in the state with a delegation of principal staff officers from army headquarters.

He held an operational meeting with frontline commanders before addressing troops engaged in the search.

Shaibu reminded officers and soldiers that determination is crucial for success.

“You must continue day and night fighting. We must find these children,” he said.

He further instructed commanders to use intelligence effectively, adding: “For the commanders here, you must leverage intelligence to conduct intelligence-based missions. It has become a pattern that bandits target soft targets. If they know you are in a location, they will not come there or face you in a fight and you can defeat them, can’t you?

“You must have all the commitment to make sure you succeed. Once you receive intelligence of something of this nature, you must act professionally and decisively. This is not just about our image; it is about doing our job properly.”

Shaibu also met with local vigilantes and hunters assisting the operation, stressing the importance of their collaboration. “If we have people like you, it is you who will work with us and provide local intelligence. You know these forests and you are the ones to tell us where the criminals are,” he said.

He added, “Your hunters should storm the nooks and crannies of these forests. Soldiers will also join you. We are counting on you to work with us to bring lasting peace.

“What these evil people are trying to do is to scare children from going to school. Let every man know we will not allow that.”

Shaibu commended the vigilantes for their courage and contributions, assuring them of the military’s full support.

Earlier, he paid a sympathy visit to Abubakar Ibrahim Allaje, traditional ruler of Danko, and Rabi Musa Magaji, principal of the attacked school. During the visit, he reassured them of the army’s commitment: “We are fully committed. We will not relent. The safety of these children is a national priority, and we are deploying every resource to ensure they return home safely,” he said.