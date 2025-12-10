President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the directive to redeploy police officers working with Very Important Persons and ministers was not negotiable, admonishing all ministers to ensure immediate compliance. According to a Wednesday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Assistan...

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the directive to redeploy police officers working with Very Important Persons and ministers was not negotiable, admonishing all ministers to ensure immediate compliance.

According to a Wednesday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Assistant to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu stated this while speaking at the opening of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the State House Council Chamber, giving a serious warning against non-compliance.

“If you have any problem because of the nature of your assignments, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he said.

President Tinubu directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Police Affairs, Sen Ibrahim Gaidam, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egebtokun, to follow up on the implementation of the order.

The President insisted that police officers were trained to protect the lives and property of citizens, particularly the most vulnerable in society, and the protection of a select group of VIPs and VVIPs was not their responsibility.

President Tinubu ordered the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to make arrangements for the replacement of police officers by the National Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“The National Security and Civil Defence Corps are trained for VIP protection, and they are armed too,” he added.

The President noted that the police would be mobilised appropriately to tackle the country’s security challenges.

He said the entire structure will be reviewed to better address vulnerable citizens and communities.

“We face challenges here and there of Kidnapping, banditry and terrorism. We need all forces utilised. I know some people are exposed; we will make the exceptions. The Civil Defence is very much around,” the President stated.

President Tinubu said ministers should meet the Inspector General of Police and get his clearance for special assignments that require police protection.

“NSA take this very seriously,” he added.