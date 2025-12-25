The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called on Nigerians to embrace the values and teachings of Christ on love, light and hope to help move the nation forward on the strength of those values. According to a Thursday statement posted on the...

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called on Nigerians to embrace the values and teachings of Christ on love, light and hope to help move the nation forward on the strength of those values.

According to a Thursday statement posted on the official X handle of the anti-graft agency, Olukoyede gave the charge in Abuja on Wednesday, in a Christmas Message to the nation.

The EFCC boss said, “Nigeria needs the refreshing hope, love and light which Christ brought to the entire world” He enjoined Nigerians to join hands together to make the nation greater and more respected in the comity of nations.

“Let’s join hands together to make our nation greater, stronger and richer. Corruption is a drawback. We should confront it more fiercely to allow the abundant life of God manifest in our nation.

He also tasked Nigerians to embrace the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and allow the agenda ignite a stronger hope of a greater Nigeria in them.

“Let the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President ignite fresh hopes of revival in us that Nigeria will rise again, “he said.