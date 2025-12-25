The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has congratulated Christians in the State and the world on the Christmas celebration in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. In a Christmas and New Year message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Governor Bago noted that the Chris...

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has congratulated Christians in the State and the world on the Christmas celebration in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a Christmas and New Year message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Governor Bago noted that the Christmas celebration, which is of immense significance to Christians, calls for deeper reflection on love, humility, goodwill, and being hopeful.

The Farmer Governor, as he is fondly called, enjoins the Christian faithful to use the period to strengthen their faith in God and continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of Niger State in particular and Nigeria in general.

On the New Year celebration, the farmer governor tasks all residents of the state to renew their trust in God, be positive, and be more committed to being responsible citizens, while his administration is also working tirelessly to deliver good governance for the realisation of the New Niger agenda.

He expresses optimism that the year 2026 will be remarkable and more fulfilling, as his administration is intentional about breaking new ground that will ensure sustained dividends of democracy and engender rapid socio-economic development of the state.

While wishing the people a happy Christmas and prosperous New Year celebrations, the farmer governor also urges all residents to be security cautious and provide prompt intelligence on any suspicious individuals or activities to security agencies.