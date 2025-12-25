The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, and Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians and all Nigerians, urging unity, tolerance and peaceful co-exist...

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, and Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians and all Nigerians, urging unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence as the nation celebrates the festive season.

In his goodwill message, Senator Abiru called on Christian faithful to live peacefully in love, sacrifice, compassion and tolerance, describing Christmas as a solemn reminder of the power of shared values in strengthening national cohesion and harmony.

He noted that the season presents a renewed opportunity for Nigerians to rise above ethnic, religious and political differences, stressing that peaceful co-existence remains fundamental to nation-building and sustainable national development.

On the state of the economy, Senator Abiru said the economy has turned the corner, highlighting clear signs of recovery and stabilisation under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abiru explained further that the Tinubu administration’s bold economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies, foreign exchange unification, fiscal discipline and ongoing tax reforms, have begun to yield measurable outcomes.

According to him, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has strengthened to above 3.5 per cent, driven largely by improvements in the non-oil sector, especially services, agriculture and tech/digital finance. He also noted that foreign exchange market reforms have improved liquidity and transparency, while capital inflows have gradually increased investor confidence.

Senator Abiru further pointed out that foreign reserves have shown steady recovery, while recent data indicate a decline in food inflation pressures, supported by improved harvests and targeted interventions in agriculture and allied sectors. He added that the banking and financial services sector has remained resilient, with improved capitalization, stronger regulatory oversight and enhanced credit flows to productive sectors of the economy.

Calling for patience and national solidarity, the Senator emphasised that the reforms were necessary to correct long-standing structural distortions and lay the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.

He said: “I celebrate with the esteemed constituents of Lagos East, Lagos State, and indeed all Nigerians on the commemoration of Christmas.

“I urge Christian faithful to embody the Christ-like traits, which emphasise sacrifice, love, nation-building, peaceful co-existence and unity.

“ I am convinced that the worst is behind us. Key economic indicators now point to recovery, stability and renewed investor confidence. The courageous reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are repositioning our economy for sustainable growth, job creation and shared prosperity. “Relief is in sight, and with collective efforts, patience and unity, Nigeria will emerge stronger.”

Senator Abiru reaffirmed his commitment to supporting policies and legislation that strengthen the economy, promote financial inclusion and protect the welfare of citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

He wished Christians a joyful Christmas celebration and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity for Nigeria.