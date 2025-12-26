The China Mining Federation of Nigeria has dismissed allegations of so-called “Chinese infiltration” in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, describing recent reports circulating in parts of the media as misleading and unfounded. The Federation says Chinese mining companies operating in the countr...

The China Mining Federation of Nigeria has dismissed allegations of so-called “Chinese infiltration” in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, describing recent reports circulating in parts of the media as misleading and unfounded.

The Federation says Chinese mining companies operating in the country comply fully with Nigerian laws and work closely with relevant government agencies to strengthen governance and transparency in the sector.

It says beyond compliance, Chinese mining firms have invested in local processing facilities, created jobs for Nigerians, and contributed to value addition in the mining industry.

According to the Federation, these investments support Nigeria’s industrial development, boost employment, and promote environmental protection and community development.

The Federation also rejects claims linking Chinese mining companies to terrorism, noting that some Chinese nationals have themselves been victims of insecurity.

It calls on the media to report responsibly and fairly, and reaffirms its willingness to continue working with the Nigerian government to deepen cooperation and support Nigeria’s economic development.