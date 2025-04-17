The Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO) played host to a high powered team from Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Science, led by the Vice President with the sole aim of exploring possible areas in which both institutions can work together to improve on Agric produce and processes.

While welcoming the team, the Director General of FIIRO, Dr. Mrs. Jumma Adamu Tutuwa expressed her delight at the visit, stressing the enormous benefits that can be derived by both countries.

She spoke on some of the landmark achievements of FIIRO in the six zonal offices of the institute and efforts made to extend the same to the every day life of Nigerians. She added that experience gained from FIIRO’s working relationships with international organizations and institutions will help to realize improved agroeconomic dividends for Nigeria and China.

FIIRO over the years has been a major driver of research and development moves to improve Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products. The work force of the institute has been the hall mark of global best practices.

In his response the leader of the Chinese team, who also doubles as the vice president of the Academy, expressed his amazement at the research and development effort made by FIIRO in the agric sector.

He said the China agricultural academy will be making proposals in two major areas. First a joint research program of FIIRO and the Chinese counterpart together with relevant international organizations. Secondly, to make the maximum use of professionals from the two institutes to promote food processing. He added that the academy will introduce FIIRO’s cutting edge technologies to Chinese scientists.

The Director General of FIIRO has instituted so many reforms and infrastructural drives to reposition FIIRO’s technologies for Industrial growth in Nigeria. The six zonal offices of FIIRO have been upgraded to the standard of prospective independent research institutes with seasoned scientists and researchers.