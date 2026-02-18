The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two female suspects linked to an alleged case of child trafficking and rescued three teenage girls in Yola. In a Wednesday statement, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed that off...

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two female suspects linked to an alleged case of child trafficking and rescued three teenage girls in Yola.

In a Wednesday statement, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed that officers of the State Intelligence Department, while acting on credible intelligence, intercepted the minors at Adamawa Sunshine Motor Park on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the teenagers were brought to Yola and process of being transported to Abuja under the guise of securing employment.

The statement reads, “On 17th February, 2026, the operatives of the Command attached to State Intelligence Department (SID), acting on credible intelligence, intercepted three teenagers at Adamawa Sunshine Motor Park, the teenagers identified as Naomi Linus (14 years), Agnes Thomas (16 years), and Patience Justine (15 years).

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the minors were deceitfully brought to Yola and were in the process of being transported to Abuja under the pretext of securing employment for menial domestic work.

“The Suspects… 1. Hasiya Yuguda (35 years) of NEPA, Jimeta Yola North 2. Ummulkhairi Abubakar (40 years) of Wuro-Hausa, Yola South.”

The statement added, “Further investigation also implicated one Simon Boniface (38 years) of Bitakoyali, Zing LGA, Taraba State, and is currently assisting the Police in the ongoing investigation.

“The rescued teenagers are in protective custody, while efforts are ongoing to trace and reunite them with their respective families as the investigation continues.”

The Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command, CP Dankombo Morris, reiterates the Command’s zero tolerance for child trafficking, exploitation, and all forms of abuse against minors.

Morris urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and properly verify any employment or travel arrangements involving their children.

He further encourages members of the public to promptly report suspicious movements or activities involving minors to the nearest Police station.