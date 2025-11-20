The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu has arrived The Headquarters of the Joint Taskforce Operation Fansan Yamma in Gusau, Zamfara....

The chief arrived in company of other senior military officers from different formations across the Country.

Lieutenant General Waidi is in Gusau to meet with the Theater commander of the Joint TaskForce, Operation Fansan Yamma Major General Warah Bello, front line troops among other important activities.

On arrival the theater command headquarters, the Nigerian Army boss was received with a salute by a Guard of honour mounted by the troops.

The chief of Army staff and his team are currently receiving briefing on the operations and activities of Joint Taskforce operation Fansan Yamma behind closed doors.

The team of the senior army officers is also expected to visit military formations and front line troops under the joint Taskforce, operation Fansan Yamma.

This is the first time the army chief Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu is visiting Zamfara since his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff barely a month ago.