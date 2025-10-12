Fans of Kano Pillars Football Club, during a home match, have reportedly attacked Shooting Star SC players after a stunning equaliser against the home team towards the stoppage time. According to reports, the irate fans stormed the pitch, attacking the 3SC players and referee, an action which has dr...

Fans of Kano Pillars Football Club, during a home match, have reportedly attacked Shooting Star SC players after a stunning equaliser against the home team towards the stoppage time.

According to reports, the irate fans stormed the pitch, attacking the 3SC players and referee, an action which has drawn criticism nationwide.

Videos going viral on social media show the invaders storming the pitch, attacking the referees with missiles and punches.

Ismail Ayodele and Adams Agba’a were caught in the fire and suffered head injuries as security operatives used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Fans are waiting official statement from the management of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

