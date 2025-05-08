The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has called on journalists to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance public governance and reinforce the media’s role in society.

Speaking in Lagos on Monday, 5 May 2025, during the 7th Convocation Lecture of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), where he delivered a lecture titled “Artificial Intelligence in Public Governance.”

Adeniyi emphasised the importance of focusing on AI’s benefits rather than its potential risks.

“Previously, journalists sourced information from numerous channels, but today AI makes the process much easier,” he said.

“That said, we must look beyond its negative aspects. I believe young journalists can build on this enhanced capacity by asking the right questions. That’s when we can truly talk about AI improving governance.”

Addressing the challenge of misinformation, Adeniyi underscored AI’s potential to curb fake news, stressing the importance of deliberate research and informed public dialogue.

He also advocated for a review of training curricula across security agencies to incorporate AI education, highlighting the need for continuous professional development.

“In terms of security, we must close the knowledge gap by updating the foundational curriculum for all new recruits across security agencies. For those already in service, ongoing refresher courses will ensure they stay abreast of developments in the AI space,” he concluded.