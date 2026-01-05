Following the recent tragic attack that left 30 persons dead in Borgo Local Government Area of Niger State, the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora have given a background report on the activities of bandits operating across the Northern region from December 2025 till date. The Niger State Police Command ...

Following the recent tragic attack that left 30 persons dead in Borgo Local Government Area of Niger State, the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora have given a background report on the activities of bandits operating across the Northern region from December 2025 till date.

The Niger State Police Command also confirmed on Sunday that over 30 residents of Niger State were killed late Saturday during an invasion by suspected terrorists in a village market located in Kabe District, Borgo Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, the bandits suspected to be operating from the Kainji Lake National Park have attacked a village market, setting it ablaze, killing 30 villagers, and abducting scores.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village, where the bandits reportedly accessed via Kabe.

The assailants reportedly not only burned the market but also looted food items and other wares, shot at villagers, and abducted many along paths leading to the expansive Kainji Lake National Park forest.

According to the report signed by Fr. Matthew Kabirat, the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Kontagora on Monday, the terrorists mostly riding on motorcycles have been operating between the Kebbi State and Niger State and leaving casualties behind in every communities they pass through.

The statement reads, “On 28 December 2025, heavily armed bandits riding approximately 30 motorcycles, with two persons on each motorcycle, left their hideout in the Borgu game reserve and travelled through the Kanu Hills and the villages of Sokonbora, Bako-Mission, and Shafaci. They crossed into Kebbi State, north of Shafaci, and proceeded to the village of Kaiwa, where they killed five people and set fire to houses and grain stores. They then moved on to Gebe, where they killed two more people.

“On the evening of 1 January 2026, the bandits passed through Shafaci again and burned documents at the Police Station before spending the night in the bush. On the morning of 2nd January 2026, they passed near Bako-Mission and the Tungan Kure junction near Pissa Village, where they gave some individuals a telephone number to be delivered to the District Head of Pissa and the Village Head of Sokonbora.”

The statement added, “At about 10:00 a.m. on the 2nd January 2026, the bandits entered the Catholic Church compound in Sokonbora and destroyed a crucifix, pictures of the Stations of the Cross, and musical instruments. They also stole two motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash. After leaving Sokonbora, they occupied some Kambari compound nearby where they spent the rest of that day until the afternoon of the next day 3rd Janaury, 2026 eating the fowls and goats of the people.

“Towards evening of the 3rd January 2026, the left the Kambari compound near Sokonbora and entered the village of Kasuwan Daji about 8 kilometres from Sokonbora. Kasuwan Daji is a small village with a large Wednesday market. They set fire to the market and surrounding houses slaughtering to death 42 men after tying their arms behind their backs.

“These victims were both Christians and Muslims, they also kidnapped an unknown number of women and children. The fire was so intense that the smoke could be seen 15 Kilometres away at Papiri.”

The Diocese revealed that between Sunday the 28th December 2025 and Saturday the 3rd January 2026, this group of bandits has been roaming freely across the northern part of Borgu Local Government Area in Niger State and the southern part of Shanga Local Government Area in Kebbi State, without being challenged by security forces.

The statement added that following the report of the several attack across the region, residents have been living in fear forced to hide in the bush with their families whenever there is an imminent threat of attack nearby.

The statement reads, “As a result, the Papiri school children who were recently released from captivity have been further traumatized; as they are forced to hide in the bush with their families whenever reports indicate that the bandits are nearby, both day and night.

“Following these attacks which have claimed so many innocent lives, panic is now wide spread around the villages, where rumours abound. In this entire area there are many villages, however there is not a single large town where people can run to for safety.

“Nevertheless, people are evacuating the area in large number abandoning their homes and properties. In view of the above it is clear that pending the elimination of the bandits and their hideouts in Kanji Game Reserve, there is an immediate need for a large and well equipped military task force in the area capable of and empowered to pursue, engage and eliminate the bandits whenever they come out of the Game Reserve again for further attacks.

“Without such a task force there will be a massive and on-going loss of life and permanent displacement of large numbers of people,” the statement concluded.