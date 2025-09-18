The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has called on Nigerians to treat the Naira with respect, warning against practices such as spraying, hawking, and mutilating the currency. These actions, he said, undermine the integrity of the nation’s symbol of sovereignty. ...

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has called on Nigerians to treat the Naira with respect, warning against practices such as spraying, hawking, and mutilating the currency.

These actions, he said, undermine the integrity of the nation’s symbol of sovereignty.

Cardoso’s remarks were delivered on his behalf by Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, Acting Director of the Bank’s Corporate Communications Department, during the CBN Fair held in Kaduna on Thursday.

Themed “Driving Alternative Payment Channels as Tools for Financial Inclusion, Growth and Accelerated Economic Development,” the Fair was aimed at increasing public awareness of the Bank’s policies and their impact on the economy.

The event also served as part of the CBN’s broader efforts to engage with the public and promote financial literacy.

Speaking at the event, Cardoso emphasized the need to source information only from official and credible CBN platforms.

He urged Nigerians to protect the Naira, stating, “Do not spray, hawk, mutilate, or counterfeit the Naira. It is our critical national symbol and must be treated with care.”

He explained that the Fair was one of several initiatives designed to help citizens understand how CBN policies affect everyday life, businesses, and the broader economy.

According to him, financial inclusion is key to economic stability, particularly in empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which play a central role in Nigeria’s development.

Cardoso also highlighted the progress being made through recent CBN-led reforms, citing rising foreign investment inflows, better trade balances, and broader financial access across the country.

He pointed to key initiatives such as the unification of exchange rates to reduce market distortions, the clearance of over $7 billion in verified foreign exchange backlogs, and the ongoing bank recapitalization process designed to align Nigeria’s banking sector with global standards.

Further, the CBN Governor noted the introduction of the Non-Resident BVN for Nigerians abroad, the Nigeria Payments System Vision 2028 to drive digital innovation, and the launch of the Unified Complaints Tracking System (UCTS) and USSD code *959# to help citizens verify licensed financial institutions.

Earlier in his address, CBN Controller for the Kaduna Branch, Mr. Ahmad Dalhatu, described the Fair as one of the Bank’s flagship initiatives for deepening financial literacy and fostering trust between the regulator and the public.

He encouraged attendees to participate actively and use the opportunity to voice their questions and concerns.

“As both global and domestic economic conditions continue to evolve, increasing public understanding of monetary policy, consumer protection, and digital payment systems is more important than ever,” Dalhatu said.

The CBN Fair remains a cornerstone of the Bank’s outreach strategy to educate Nigerians, promote transparency, and reinforce the role of inclusive finance in national development.