The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released key regulations governing the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff ties, including Nigeria vs Gabon and Cameroon vs Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aiming to ensure transparency and uniformity ahead of the decisive encounters.

CAF confirmed that the one-legged ties will strictly follow competition rules designed to guarantee fairness as teams battle for progression in the qualifiers.

Key regulations include:

Extra Time if Scores Are Level: If a match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played.

Penalty Shootout if Deadlock Persists: Should the tie remain unresolved after extra time, the winner will be determined via a penalty shootout.

Substitution Rules: Teams may make up to five substitutions during regulation time, with an additional sixth substitution permitted in extra time to help coaches manage fatigue and maintain intensity.

VAR Technology: Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be deployed to review critical incidents, including goals, penalties, red cards, and cases of mistaken identity, enhancing accuracy and fairness in officiating.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Panthers of Gabon are set to face off in what promises to be a thrilling contest, with a place in the next round of the qualifiers at stake.

The winner of this fixture will advance to face either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final of the mini-tournament.

The CAF World Cup Playoffs are scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 13, and conclude on November 16, with fans across Africa eagerly anticipating the high-stakes matches.