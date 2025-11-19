Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has won the CAF 2025 African Footballer of the Year award, following an outstanding season with both club and country.
The 27-year-old beat Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to the prestigious honour.
In other award categories, Nigeria and Brighton goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie won the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the third consecutive time while Ghizlaine Chebbak of Morocco clinched the CAF Women’s Player of the Year.
Full List of CAF Award Winners
Men’s Categories
African Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain) – Winner
2nd: Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)
3rd: Victor Osimhen (Nigeria / Galatasaray)
Goalkeeper of the Year: Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Al Hilal) – Winner
Munir Mohamedi (Morocco / RS Berkane), Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)
Interclub Player of the Year: Fiston Mayele (DR Congo / Pyramids) – Winner
Nominees: Mohamed Chibi (Morocco / Pyramids), Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco / RS Berkane)
Men’s Coach of the Year: Bubista (Cape Verde) – Winner
Young African Player of the Year: Othmane Maamma (Morocco / Watford) – Winner
Men’s National Team of the Year: Morocco U-20 – Winner
Men’s Club of the Year: Pyramids FC – Winner
Women’s Categories
African Women’s Player of the Year: Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria / Paris Saint-Germain)
Nominees: Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco / Al Hilal) – Winner, Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)
African Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Brighton & Hove Albion) – Winner
Young African Women’s Player of the Year: Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR) – Winner
Women’s National Team of the Year: Nigeria – Winner