‎Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has urged the electorate in ‎Ghari, Tsanyawa,Bagwai and Shanono constituencies to reflect on the rapid development recorded under the Kwankwasiyya-led New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) administration over the past two years when casting their votes in Saturday’s State House of Assembly re-run and bye-elections.‎

‎The governor made the call during a campaign rally for the two constituencies, scheduled to go to the polls this Saturday.

‎Governor Yusuf highlighted that, within the period under review, his administration has executed numerous projects in the health, education, and human development sectors.

‎According to a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor stated:

‎“We have built several classrooms, sponsored hundreds of youths to further their studies both locally and abroad, and empowered thousands of women with a monthly ₦50,000 start-up capital. All these efforts were aimed at improving the living standards of the people in these constituencies.”



‎He urged voters to reject the poor governance and neglect experienced under the immediate past administration, warning: ‎“Now, they have returned to seek your valuable votes. I am confident you will not elect these enemies of the state.”

‎Governor Yusuf further disclosed that provisions have been made in the state budget for the construction of a major road linking Mashatsa–Gwarzo–Shanono–Tanyawa, the upgrade of Shanono Hospital to a General Hospital, and the installation of pipelines from a nearby dam to supply the constituency with potable water.

‎He called on residents—whom he described as strong vanguards of Kwankwasiyya and the NNPP—to vote for Dr. Ali Alasan Kiyawa for the Bagwai/Shanono State Assembly seat and Hon. Yusuf Ali Maigado for the Ghari/Tanyawa State Assembly seat to ensure the continuation of people-oriented governance.

‎While urging eligible voters to come out en masse for the NNPP candidates, the governor also appealed to youths aged 18 and above without a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to prepare for the next registration exercise, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will soon commence voter registration.

‎Other NNPP leaders who addressed the rally included Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, the State Chairman of the NNPP, the State ALGON Chairperson, and the Chairmen of Shanono and Bagwai Local Government Areas.

‎They unanimously called on voters to support the NNPP to rescue the constituencies from the wasteful eight years of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

