The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has rejected allegations of corruption against the administration, insisting the government remains committed to investigating and prosecuting wrongdoing across all sectors.

Bwala made the defence during an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan on the Al Jazeera Media Network, where he was questioned about the administration’s anti-corruption record and controversial remarks previously attributed to the president.

During the exchange, Hasan challenged Tinubu’s widely criticised comment suggesting corruption had been eliminated in Nigeria, citing findings by Transparency International indicating that systemic corruption still affects key sectors, including defence and security.

“President Tinubu said in August, ‘There is no more corruption in Nigeria,’ that’s a ridiculous thing to say, is it not?” Hasan asked.

Responding, Bwala maintained that the government takes corruption allegations seriously and acts whenever cases arise.

“We investigate any case of corruption, not just in the defense sector but anywhere in government,” Bwala said.

“This administration has had people in government either sacked, investigated, or prosecuted. The resolve of our administration in dealing with corruption is obvious.”

When pressed further on the president’s statement, Bwala argued that Tinubu’s remark had been taken out of context.

“You’re cherry-picking. How can someone just stand and say there is no corruption in Nigeria? What was the context?” he said, explaining that the president had been referring to reforms implemented after the removal of fuel subsidy and efforts to curb corruption in the oil sector.

Hasan, however, disagreed, noting that the president did not mention the oil industry in the quoted statement and that the remark had drawn criticism within Nigeria.