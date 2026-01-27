The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to Türkiye as a strategic and high-level engagement, dismissing suggestions that it is a routine foreign trip....

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the visit, Bwala said the trip was undertaken at the invitation of the Turkish government, a gesture he said reflects Nigeria’s growing diplomatic influence under President Tinubu’s leadership.

He noted that Tinubu’s stature as a former Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Nigeria’s strategic position in Africa shaped both the expectations and reception surrounding the visit.

“This is not just another trip. It is a strategic visit, first because it is by invitation of the Turkish government. The President of Nigeria is a person of influence in Africa, and Nigeria plays a strong role on the continent. With the progress being recorded in the economy, security and governance, this visit carries significant weight,” Bwala said.

He explained that the state visit formally commenced on Tuesday with a series of high-level engagements, during which Nigeria and Türkiye are exploring areas of mutual interest, particularly in defence, security and economic cooperation.

Bwala disclosed that key ministers accompanying the President are holding bilateral meetings with their Turkish counterparts to strengthen collaboration across critical sectors.

He also highlighted President Tinubu’s international standing, noting that his leadership has helped to reinforce Nigeria’s diplomatic relations globally, including renewed engagement with major partners such as the United States, following earlier diplomatic challenges.

According to him, recent diplomatic engagements with the United Arab Emirates signalled Nigeria’s renewed momentum on the global stage, adding that the Türkiye visit builds on those gains.

Bwala further emphasised Türkiye’s strengths in defence and security, particularly in the production of advanced military hardware relevant to Nigeria’s security needs.

He added that both countries have a history of mutual support and stand to benefit from deeper cooperation.

Describing the visit as “a meeting of shared interests”, Bwala said Turkish officials and citizens have shown optimism since President Tinubu’s arrival.

He assured that details of agreements and outcomes from the talks would be communicated at the conclusion of the visit, which he said is expected to further consolidate Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives, deepen defence cooperation and unlock new economic opportunities in line with the administration’s agenda.