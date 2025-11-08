Music star Burna Boy has made history as the first Nigerian artist to earn five career Grammy nominations in album categories, further cementing his place as one of Africa’s most globally recognised musicians. His 2025 project, No Sign of Weakness, was nominated for Best Global Music Album at the ...

His 2025 project, No Sign of Weakness, was nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, standing alongside Siddhant Bhatia’s Sounds of Kumbha, Youssou N’Dour’s Éclairer le monde: Light the World, Shakti’s Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live), Chapter III: We Return to Light by Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar, and Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo by Brazilian legends Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia.

This marks Burna Boy’s fifth consecutive album nomination, following African Giant (2019), Twice As Tall (2020), Love, Damini (2022), and I Told Them (2023), underscoring his consistent influence on the global music stage.

The Afrobeats heavyweight (Burna Boy) also scored a second nomination in the Best African Music Performance category for his hit single Love. Other Nigerian acts featured in the category include Davido and Omah Lay (With You), Ayra Starr and Wizkid (Gimme Dat), alongside Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin (Hope & Love), and South African star Tyla (Push 2 Start).

The 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.