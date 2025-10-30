American Artist and Grammy award winner, Ciara Princess Wilson, popularly known as Ciara, has arrived Lagos State for the Tourism and culture visit and to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Lagos Fashion Week. This was disclosed in a statement shared by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant ...

American Artist and Grammy award winner, Ciara Princess Wilson, popularly known as Ciara, has arrived Lagos State for the Tourism and culture visit and to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Lagos Fashion Week.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Lagos State Governor.

According to the statement, she was received by the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka.

The statement reads, “International Superstar, Grammy Award Winner, CIARA Princess Wilson @ciara is in Lagos, accompanied by the Commissioner for Tourism, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka.”

It added, “She will be joining us in Lagos to celebrate our Tourism, our Art, and our culture. It’s a homecoming for her and other Creatives who see Lagos as HOME.

“She would visit different cultural sites in Lagos and also celebrate the successful hosting of the 15th anniversary of the Lagos Fashion Week in collaboration with Lagos State Government.”