London celebrated England’s Lionesses as they completed their historic defence of the UEFA Women’s European Championship on Tuesday—capped by a stunning surprise performance from Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy, who joined them on stage outside Buckingham Palace.

Attracting around 65,000 fans along The Mall, the open-top bus parade featured emotional speeches, singalongs, and performances by Heather Small and Katy B.

As the squad gathered before the palace, Burna Boy was introduced by host Alex Scott—much to England manager Sarina Wiegman’s amazement—before launching into his hit “For My Hand”.

Wiegman later admitted she was “absolutely flabbergasted” by the momen.

Joined by Wiegman in an impromptu duet, Burna Boy’s presence delighted the Lionesses and supporters alike, as coach and crowd danced together in celebration.

The manager—known to be a longtime fan of the artist—finally got her moment on stage.

The parade came just two days after the Lionesses secured their second successive European title in a dramatic penalty shoot‑out win over Spain in Basel.

Captain Leah Williamson addressed fans, dedicating the victory to the nation and future generations of girls, urging supporters to “stay with us, this story is not done yet”.

In a display of unity and spirit, Burna Boy’s surprise performance capped off a triumphant celebration of English women’s football and Wiegman’s emotional journey as manager.

His appearance underscored the team’s powerful connection with fans and their wider impact on sport and culture.