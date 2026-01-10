Burkina Faso’s technical director, Vincenzo Alberto Annese, has tipped Nigeria to lift the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, highlighting Victor Osimhen as the tournament’s standout striker. The Super Eagles are set to face Algeria in the quarterfinals on Saturday, and Annese singled ou...

Burkina Faso’s technical director, Vincenzo Alberto Annese, has tipped Nigeria to lift the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, highlighting Victor Osimhen as the tournament’s standout striker.

The Super Eagles are set to face Algeria in the quarterfinals on Saturday, and Annese singled out Osimhen as the “biggest threat in the whole tournament.”

Nigeria has been the most prolific team at AFCON 2025, netting 12 goals shared among seven players. Osimhen and Ademola Lookman alone account for half of those goals, underscoring the team’s attacking strength.

Speaking to the Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Annese praised Nigeria’s offensive firepower, placing them alongside Ivory Coast as top contenders. “Nigeria has good attacking force, they are among the top teams along with the Ivory Coast, but I think they are more reliable,” he said.

Annese reserved special praise for Osimhen, calling him the best centre-forward in the competition. “Then, the Super Eagles have Osi, who for me is the strongest center forward in the tournament. I had watched the World Cup qualifiers and when Osimhen leaves, Nigeria really changes face,” he added.

With 34 goals, Osimhen is just three strikes shy of equalling Rashidi Yekini’s record as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer.