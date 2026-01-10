Mali and Cameroon have bowed out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the completion of Friday’s quarter-final matches in Morocco. Mali’s campaign ended after a narrow 1–0 defeat to Senegal, which sealed the Teranga Lions’ place in the semi-finals. Cameroon also saw their titl...

Mali and Cameroon have bowed out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the completion of Friday’s quarter-final matches in Morocco.

Mali’s campaign ended after a narrow 1–0 defeat to Senegal, which sealed the Teranga Lions’ place in the semi-finals.

Cameroon also saw their title hopes dashed as they lost 2–0 to tournament hosts Morocco, who advanced to the last four with a composed performance.

The quarter-final action continues on Saturday, with Nigeria set to face Algeria in another decisive encounter.

Later in the evening, Egypt will battle defending champions Ivory Coast in what promises to be a high-stakes clash for a semi-final spot.