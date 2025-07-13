In a heartfelt statement following Buhari’s passing, Ngelale reflected on the profound personal and professional impact the former president had on his life, declaring: “His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, was my first boss in public service.”

According to Ngelale, Buhari was a man “blessed with grace and unvarnished dignity,” who remained unwavering in his commitment to doing what he believed was right, no matter the circumstance.

“He was an honest man of consistent simplicity, spartan discipline, and dogged dedication to the lifelong principles that guided his service as a decorated officer, military head of state, and popularly elected leader of Africa’s largest population,” Ngelale said.

The former presidential spokesman praised Buhari as a progressive statesman with unwavering faith in Nigeria’s promise. “President Buhari was a progressive who believed in the great destiny of our nation,” he noted.

He added that Buhari would be “sorely missed by millions of his dedicated followers,” and expressed his eternal gratitude for the opportunity to serve under him, calling it a profound honor and privilege.

“I shall forever be proud of our association and indebted to him for the opportunity he extended to me to serve the nation we love,” Ngelale said.

The statement concluded with a prayer for Buhari’s soul to “rest in perfect peace,” joining a chorus of national voices mourning the passing of one of Nigeria’s most consequential leader