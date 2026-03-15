The Ogun State Police Command has denied a viral report suggesting that three suspected hired killers linked to the attempted murder of Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, were arrested. Reports circulating last Friday suggested that the incident happened on Sunday, the 8th of March, while the comedian was…...

The Ogun State Police Command has denied a viral report suggesting that three suspected hired killers linked to the attempted murder of Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, were arrested.

Reports circulating last Friday suggested that the incident happened on Sunday, the 8th of March, while the comedian was recording a new comedy project under the popular Sango-Ota bridge.

After the viral report, the comedian’s management has neither responded to calls nor issued an official statement regarding the incident, as the public expresses concerns over his safety.

While uncertainty clouds the circumstances surrounding the incident, an online report suggests that a police source speaking on condition of anonymity said that Broda Shaggi actually sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter.

However, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, stated the command could not confirm whether the incident occurred within Ogun State.

Babaseyi explained that the incident of the alleged shooting was not reported at any Police formation across the State.

The spokesperson diclosed that the Command has commenced an immediate investigation into the viral report of the alleged shooting in the Sango-Ota area of the state.

In a follow-up post on Saturday, an X user identified as @Femzydr1 claimed that three suspects linked to the shooting had been apprehended.

The user further alleged that this information was sourced directly from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

He wrote, “Ogun state police command have allegedly arrested 3 suspected hired k!llers in connection with the Shooting of Samuel Perry popular known as Broda Shaggi while he was filming his skit in Sango Ota few days ago, the police PRO made it public few hours ago, But who could possibly want to k!ll Broda Shaggi? & what must he have done?”

In a counter-post on X, the Command debunked the report, labeling it as ‘fake and misleading.’