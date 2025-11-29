President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded a fresh batch of 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate, just days after submitting an initial trio of candidates. In two letters addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the President urged lawmakers to promptly consider and approve the 15 career di...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded a fresh batch of 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate, just days after submitting an initial trio of candidates.

In two letters addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the President urged lawmakers to promptly consider and approve the 15 career diplomats and 17 non-career nominees. The announcement was confirmed on Saturday in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Among the nominees, four women were nominated as career ambassadors, while six women featured in the non-career category.

Notable figures in the non-career list include: Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia), former presidential aide Reno Omokri (Delta), ex-INEC Chairman Mahmud Yakubu, former Ekiti First Lady Erelu Angela Adebayo, and former Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.



Other nominees include former Katsina House of Assembly Speaker Tasiu Musa Maigari, former Plateau State Commissioner Yakubu N. Gambo, and former Deputy Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Additional prominent nominees are Professor Nora Ladi Daduut (former Plateau senator), Otunba Femi Pedro (former Lagos deputy governor), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (former Aviation Minister, Osun), Barrister Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu (Anambra), former First Lady of Oyo, Fatima Florence Ajimobi, former Lagos Commissioner Lola Akande, former Adamawa Senator Grace Bent, former Abia Governor Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo), and former Ambassador to the Holy See, Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue).

The career ambassador and high commissioner nominees include Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu (Abia), Yakubu Nyaku Danladi (Taraba), Miamuna Ibrahim Besto (Adamawa), Musa Musa Abubakar (Kebbi), Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa), Chima Geoffrey Lioma David (Ebonyi), Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun), Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo), Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah (Edo), Hamza Mohammed Salau (Niger), Shehu Barde (Katsina), Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna), Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari (Kwara), and Wahab Adekola Akande (Osun).

The nominees are expected to be posted to countries with strategic bilateral ties to Nigeria, including China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Permanent Missions such as the United Nations, UNESCO, and the African Union. Their specific postings will be confirmed following Senate approval.

Last week, President Tinubu had submitted three ambassadorial nominees—Ambassador Ayodele Oke (Oyo), Ambassador Amin Mohammed Dalhatu (Jigawa), and Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are (Ogun)—for screening. These individuals are expected to be posted to key countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, or France upon confirmation.

President Tinubu indicated that additional ambassadorial nominations would be announced in the coming weeks.