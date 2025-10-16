Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan has been confirmed as the 6th substantive chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Amupitan’s nomination was unanimously approved by the Council of State last week. The confirmation of Amupitan followed a screening session by lawmakers in t...

Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan has been confirmed as the 6th substantive chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amupitan’s nomination was unanimously approved by the Council of State last week.

The confirmation of Amupitan followed a screening session by lawmakers in the Senate Chamber during a Committee of the Whole.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had submitted Amupitan’s name to the Senate on Tuesday for consideration and confirmation.

Amupitan was reported to have arrived the Red Chambers alongside Senator Basheer Lado, Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters; Professor Tanko Ishaya, Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos; Mrs. Amupitan, the nominee’s wife; and their three children, Barrister Favour, Marvelous, and Beloved Amupitan.

READ ALSO: Amupitan Vows Comprehensive Audit of INEC, 2023 Poll Logistics

During the screening, lawmakers posed several questions to Professor Joash Amupitan, all of which he addressed in detail.

At the end of the exercise, the nominee was asked to take a bow and leave the Senate chambers, with assurances that the lawmakers’ decision would be formally communicated to him.

Following Amupitan’s exit and that of his entourage, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion to restore all floor privileges earlier suspended for the session.

The motion, seconded by the Minority Leader, was approved through a voice vote.

Subsequently, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put Amupitan’s nomination for confirmation to a voice vote, after which the chamber approved his appointment as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The nomination of Joash Ojo Amupitan for appointment as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission is hereby confirmed,” Akpabio declared.