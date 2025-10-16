Professor Joash Amupitan on Thursday pledged to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), focusing particularly on the logistics used during the 2023 general elections. He said the review would help identify the Commission’s operational challenges and p...

Professor Joash Amupitan on Thursday pledged to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), focusing particularly on the logistics used during the 2023 general elections.

He said the review would help identify the Commission’s operational challenges and provide practical solutions in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Amupitan made the commitment during his screening before the Senate Committee of the Whole.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment, Amupitan clarified that “the use of INEC’s Results Viewing Portal (IREV) was not a part of the results collation system of the Commission.”

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Senate Begins Screening of INEC Chair Nominee, Amupitan

He noted that Nigerians were not adequately informed of this distinction before the 2023 polls. “A lot of people thought it was part of the results collation system but the Supreme Court said it is not,” he said.

Amupitan also called for the establishment of an electoral offences commission to handle cases of electoral malpractice, noting that “INEC does not have the capacity for investigation and prosecution at the moment.”