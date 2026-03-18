The Saudi Arabian authorities have declared Friday, March 20, 2026, as the day for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The Saudi Arabian authorities confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted. This announcement was made known on the HaraminInfo handles across all…...

The Saudi Arabian authorities have declared Friday, March 20, 2026, as the day for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Saudi Arabian authorities confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted.

This announcement was made known on the HaraminInfo handles across all social media platforms on Wednesday.

As the crescent marking the beginning of Shawwal has not been sighted, the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days, consequently, the Muslim faithful will conclude the 1447 AH fast on Friday.

The statement reads, “The crescent moon has NOT been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Friday, 20th March 2026.

“May Allāh allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him, may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a’māl and may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn.”

The Federal Government of Nigeria had on Tuesday declared Thursday, 19 March, and Friday, 20 March 2026, as public holidays to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement was disclosed in a Tuesday statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared the Eid-el-Fitr holiday on behalf of the Federal Government.

Tunji-Ojo extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Minister urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice, which were emphasised during the holy month.