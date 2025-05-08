Leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has distanced himself from any form of violence that occurred in Lagos during the 2020 Endsars protests.

In a video recording played in court, Nnamdi Kanu, in an Interview with Mr BBB, who is the prosecution’s 2nd witness, Mr Kanu in his words admitted to being the leader of IPOB and ESN.

The IPOB leader also admitted to making a series of broadcasts during the Endsars protests.

However, in the interview, Mr Kanu said and I quote “any form of violence that occurred in Lagos during the protest can not be attributed to him as Lagos is not a Biafran state”

“IPOB is a non violent movement, your interpretation of my broadcast is different from my understanding”.

Mr Kanu said audibly “ I have no idea what happened to police officers”

Counsel to Mr Kanu has refused to cross-examine the prosecution’s 2nd witness, saying they need time to consult with Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking for the defence team, Paul Erokoro noted that Mr Kanu has been in custody and they need to confer with Kanu.

He asked that the court adjourn till 21st May

However, the prosecuting counsel objected to the long adjournment because the court had granted an accelerated hearing in the case.

Justice James Omotosho has adjourned till 14th, 21st and 22nd May for continuation of hearing