The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has rejected a petition seeking the recall of Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

INEC announced this via X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday that “a petition seeking the recall of the Senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District has been rejected”.

INEC stated that the petition did not meet the requirements of Section 69(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Section 69(a) of the Nigerian Constitution details the requirements needed for the legal recall of a senatorial member.

BREAKING NEWS The petition for the recall of the Senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Detailed statement shortly. — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) April 3, 2025

More details later…