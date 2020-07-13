A section of the World Trade Centre building located in Abuja, has been gutted by fire.

TVC News gathered that the inferno started from the top of the skyscraper which dots the skyline of Central Business District, Abuja.

The World Trade Centre which began in 1939 in New York, United States, has since become global trade hubs in more than 90 countries including Nigeria

The fire has been to put out.

Speaking to Journalists, the general manager, Operations, Mr Ibikun Adeogun, said the inferno did not cause any damage because of the prompt response by the internal firefighters.